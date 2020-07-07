Who could use a drink and some good ol' rock 'n' roll? It sounds pretty tempting right about now. And as National Dive Bar Day arrives (July 7), we thought we’d take a closer look at the top spots across the country that keep us rocking while making sure the spirits are high.

Some of these places are true hole-in-the-wall bars, while others have added dining and live music options to the mix, expanding the lure of their operations. But they all have the draw of creating an atmosphere that just makes people want to hang out and have a cold one while rocking out to some great tunes.

Sure, there are other draws and some of these places have gotten creative with their drink, dining and entertainment options. A pinball room with tournaments? Sure. Aussie meat pies and other munchies? Yep. Ever evolving projections on walls changing the look of the place? You bet. Some of these places have found their unique niche that helps them stand out from the rest. So join us as we salute 25 Great American Rock Bars.