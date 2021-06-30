Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell Confirms Project With Duff McKagan After Photo Leak

Alice in Chains mastermind and guitarist Jerry Cantrell has teased some sort of collaborative project with Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan. He posted a series of photos of the two together in a studio.

"Here’s a couple better pics than the ones leaked yesterday. May be time to upgrade that phone? Just saying," Cantrell wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. The photos show Cantrell and McKagan playing together on a stage with former Dillinger Escape Plan frontman Greg Puciato and drummer Gil Sharone.

See his post below.

The leaked photos in which Cantrell is referring to were uploaded earlier this week by the Instagram account Chellebelle2020, and showed him and McKagan in a studio together. The caption reported that the rockers were filming a video together, and that the photos were supplied by a woman who was apparently starring in the video.

Bobby London, a friend of Cantrell, commented on the leaked photos affirming that they weren't intended to be shared. "The scumbag who did this is no friend or confidante of Jerry Cantrell," he wrote. "Lord knows what the small minded motive was for taking from Jerry his ability to disseminate imagery and information that is private to him from his own discretion."

Cantrell confirmed that he had finished a new solo album in March of this year, which will be his first since 2002's Degradation Trip. He also shared a photo with Puciato from Foo Fighters' studio in early June.

Instagram - Chellebelle2020