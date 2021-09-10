Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell Drops New Solo Song ‘Brighten’

Alice in Chains legend Jerry Cantrell has released another new solo song, the self-titled track from his upcoming album Brighten, and an accompanying video.

"Brighten" follows "Atone," which Cantrell released back at the end of July. While "Atone" had a western edge to it, "Brighten" returns to Cantrell's traditional hard rock roots — and of course, is laced with a little bit of his iconic vocal harmonization.

“It’s pure rock and roll,” Cantrell told Heavy Consequence. “Vince Jones, on keys, added a really great track and brought it to a new level. I can picture myself playing it on a stage for people, and it feels good. It’s a big rock song.”

Watch the video and read the song's lyrics below.

Brighten will serve as the rocker's third solo album, following 1998's Boggy Depot and 2002's Degradation Trip Volumes 1 and 2. He worked with several musicians on it, including Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan, former Dillinger Escape Plan frontman Greg Puciato and more. The final track on the album is a cover of Elton John's "Goodbye," which the Rocketman himself gave his approval of. John had previously worked with Cantrell on Alice in Chains' Black Gives Way to Blue album.

The album will be available Oct. 29. Pre-order it here now, and see Cantrell's 2022 tour dates at this location.

NEW MUSIC PLAYLIST: Keep up with each week's new songs by following Loudwire's 'Weekly Wire' Spotify playlist, featuring 50 tracks with updates each Friday afternoon.

Jerry Cantrell, 'Brighten' Lyrics

Solemn drifter

You have your days

And all these wonders

Never took your pain away Magnifiers turn your

Sunshine to hell

Time you leave this place

You know all so well Brighten

Brighten Better angels

But you don't pray

Push back on the darkness

In which you damn well like to play Now you find yourself

In the same boat again

Going out alone on this ocean

Not if, but when Brighten

Brighten Only reap what you sow

Only reap what you sow All your love has

Been gone to waste

Shine like starlight

Leading home from thе edge of space Magnifiеrs turn your

Sunshine to hell

Time you leave this place

You know all so well Brighten

Brighten Only reap what you sow

Only reap what you sow

Only reap what you sow

Only reap what you sow Brighten

Brighten

Jerry Cantrell - 'Brighten'