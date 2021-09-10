Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell Drops New Solo Song ‘Brighten’
Alice in Chains legend Jerry Cantrell has released another new solo song, the self-titled track from his upcoming album Brighten, and an accompanying video.
"Brighten" follows "Atone," which Cantrell released back at the end of July. While "Atone" had a western edge to it, "Brighten" returns to Cantrell's traditional hard rock roots — and of course, is laced with a little bit of his iconic vocal harmonization.
“It’s pure rock and roll,” Cantrell told Heavy Consequence. “Vince Jones, on keys, added a really great track and brought it to a new level. I can picture myself playing it on a stage for people, and it feels good. It’s a big rock song.”
Watch the video and read the song's lyrics below.
Brighten will serve as the rocker's third solo album, following 1998's Boggy Depot and 2002's Degradation Trip Volumes 1 and 2. He worked with several musicians on it, including Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan, former Dillinger Escape Plan frontman Greg Puciato and more. The final track on the album is a cover of Elton John's "Goodbye," which the Rocketman himself gave his approval of. John had previously worked with Cantrell on Alice in Chains' Black Gives Way to Blue album.
The album will be available Oct. 29. Pre-order it here now, and see Cantrell's 2022 tour dates at this location.
Jerry Cantrell, 'Brighten' Lyrics
Solemn drifter
You have your days
And all these wonders
Never took your pain away
Magnifiers turn your
Sunshine to hell
Time you leave this place
You know all so well
Brighten
Brighten
Better angels
But you don't pray
Push back on the darkness
In which you damn well like to play
Now you find yourself
In the same boat again
Going out alone on this ocean
Not if, but when
Brighten
Brighten
Only reap what you sow
Only reap what you sow
All your love has
Been gone to waste
Shine like starlight
Leading home from thе edge of space
Magnifiеrs turn your
Sunshine to hell
Time you leave this place
You know all so well
Brighten
Brighten
Only reap what you sow
Only reap what you sow
Only reap what you sow
Only reap what you sow
Brighten
Brighten