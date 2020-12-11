The legendary Alice Cooper will release Detroit Stories — his 21st solo album and 28th overall under the Alice Cooper banner — on Feb. 26 of next year. The shock rocker has followed up the first single, "Rock & Roll," with "Our Love Will Change the World," a song bright in sound and dark in theme that he calls "one of the oddest songs I've ever done."

The contrasting themes of light and dark have been a constant in Cooper's 50-plus year career, but he's true to his word in that the two opposing forces have never been in such stark contrast before.

"I think 'Our Love Will Change The World' is one of the oddest songs I've ever done, and it was one that came to us by somebody else, another Detroit writer," the singer began, "And it was so strange, because it was happy and what it was saying was anything but happy — it was simply a great juxtaposition. And I got it immediately and said, 'Okay, this is going to be great.' The music saying one thing and the lyrics saying something else... I love that song. It is totally different from anything else on the album."

Listen to the Detroit Stories track toward the bottom of the page and get a glimpse of the lyrical themes directly below (via Genius).

We have very little respect for everything

Very little regard for anything

We've got something against so much

And we're only beginning Our mind's a cynical machine now

That'll never run out of steam

We're all pessimistic creeps, or so it seems

'Cause that's how we're living Our love will change the world

Our love will change the world

Into a strange place that you won't recognize

When you look into its eyes

Our love will change thе world

Our love will change the world

You may not likе it now

But, you'll get used to it anyhow

We don't have near enough time

To even dream of committing a crime

Got no future, got no reason, got no rhyme

'Cause that's all we're given We'll kill any possibility

Or any illusion of synchronicity

'Cause that's been effective to a certain degree (Oh, ooh) Our love will change the world

Our love will change the world

Into a strange place that you won't recognize

When you look into its eyes

Our love will change the world

Our love will change the world

You may not like it now

But, you'll get used to it somehow So little regard, so very little regard, for anything

We've got something against so much

And it's only beginning Our love will change the world

Our love will change the world

Into a strange place that you won't recognize

When you look into its eyes

Our love will change the world

Our love will change the world

You may not like it now

But, you'll get used to it anyhow

You may not like it now

But, you'll get used to it anyhow

You may not like it now

But, you'll get used to it anyhow

You'll get used to it anyhow

You'll get used to it somehow

(Our love will change the world)

Pre-order your copy of Detroit Stories, out on earMUSIC, here.