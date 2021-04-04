Alice Cooper Recalls Jimi Hendrix Giving Him His First Joint

Alice Cooper recalled how Jimi Hendrix gave him his first joint — and then told him that a vibrating bed was a spaceship.

In a recent interview with the SDR Show, Cooper discussed his first and worst drug experiences, years after having cleaned up his act. Listen below.

“I’m sitting there after the show. I went to see them,” he said of Hendrix’s band. “[W]e were just a little high school band, but they said, 'Hey, come on up to the hotel room.' And we were sitting on his bed, and Jimi goes, 'Here, man’ [with a joint], and I went, 'Okay.’”

The singer said that, during his first weed experience, “[Hendrix] goes and puts a quarter in the bed – you know, the vibrating bed. There was like eight people sitting on the bed. And he goes, ‘We're on a spaceship!’ And I went, ‘Okay.’”

Cooper went on to describe the most negative experience of taking drugs. “It was Detroit, and I think it was crystal THC,” he said. “It was like four in the morning. I kind of regained consciousness … I got up – I remember it was about 20 degrees below outside – and I walked outside just in my shirt on, just to wake up. And when I came back in, everybody was just kind of coming up. It was weird; it was like a [Federico] Fellini thing. It was so strange that I really did believe that everybody was dead and that I was the only one that survived it.”

