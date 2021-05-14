Alice Cooper’s Rare Andy Warhol Painting Expected to Auction for Multi-Million Dollars

The rare Andy Warhol painting Alice Cooper rediscovered in storage in 2017 is set to be auctioned off this October, with an estimated price tag range of between $2.5 million to $4.5 million dollars.

The 22" x 28" silkscreen, dubbed 'The Little Electric Chair,' is taken from Warhol's "Death and Disaster" series and was inspired by a press photo of the death chamber at the Sing Sing prison, which is located in Ossining, New York.

The work was completed in 1964 and purchased by Cindy Lang, Cooper's girlfriend at the time, for $2,500 as a birthday present. The two were both living in New York City and since the artwork depicts an electric chair, it was a natural choice for a gift as Cooper had incorporated an act of electrocution into his band's stage act.

“Andy Warhol was very cool, but I think I was a little bit more of a Salvador Dalí guy,” Cooper told Rolling Stone. "[Warhol’s] New York gang — I wasn’t used to it. I was more of a Detroit or L.A. guy. Getting used to the Warhol gang was a whole different thing. They were different breeds," he noted.

The silkscreen painting will go up for auction on Oct. 23 at the 2021 Fall Larsen Art Auction, which is located in the rocker's home state of Arizona. For more information, head here.

Offering some insight as to why he is putting the piece up for auction rather than keep it for himself to admire after it was rescued from four decades in storage, Cooper told Rolling Stone, "So many people collect Alice Cooper stuff. I don’t collect any of it. I don’t live in the past. I’m always thinking about what’s next. I was a child for a long time before [I was Alice]. So the Warhol thing never was a nostalgic thing for me. I liked it and I kept it but it doesn’t affect me emotionally at all. I’m sure there’s a lot of people looking for a Warhol electric chair. Good. Let them find this one."

Instead of retaining things he's collected during his career as a professional musician, he prefers to look back to pieces that remind him of his childhood.

"My parents and I used to drive across the country when I was a little kid and we stayed in those little motels for $6, and now you look at the signs and they’re all rusted. The neon is half-broken and all that," he offered, "But there’s something about those that bring back a memory. That is one of the reasons why people buy art. It brings you back to that moment and there’s something satisfying and secure about that."