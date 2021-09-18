Alice Cooper Launches 2021 Fall Tour: Set List, Video

Alice Cooper returned to the road last night, launching his fall 2021 tour in Atlantic City, N.J.

You can view videos from the show and the set list down below.

"Everyone's trying to remember where everything is, all the little moves," Cooper told UCR ahead of the performance, which included several songs that appeared on his most recent studio album, Detroit Stories. "It's really just getting your wings back. I think everyone’s just happy to get back on stage -- it's almost to the point of being giddy."

Beginning tonight, Sept. 18, Cooper will be joined by former Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley for the remainder of the tour, which will wrap up Oct. 23 in Atlanta, Ga.

"It's just about getting back on the boards and feeling comfortable with the show, and then all of a sudden you go, 'Oh yeah, I remember what we did there,' or 'I've always wanted to change that. Let's change that now,'" Cooper said. "I guarantee by the second show it's gonna be back to what it was, and then I can start to think about, 'OK, now what...'"

Watch Alice Cooper Perform 'Feed My Frankenstein' Live on 9/17/21

Watch Alice Cooper Perform 'Billion Dollar Babies' Live on 9/17/21

Watch Alice Cooper Perform 'School's Out' Live on 9/17/21

Alice Cooper, Atlantic City, N.J., Sept. 17, 2021

1. "Feed My Frankenstein"

2. "No More Mr. Nice Guy"

3. "Bed of Nails"

4. "Rock & Roll" (The Velvet Underground cover) (Live Premiere)

5. "Fallen in Love"

6. "Go Man Go" (Live Premiere)

7. "Under My Wheels"

8. "He's Back" (The Man Behind the Mask)

9. "Social Debris" (Live Premiere)

10. "I'm Eighteen"

11. "Poison"

12. "Billion Dollar Babies"

13. Guitar Solo (Nita Strauss)

14. "Roses on White Lace"

15. "My Stars"

16. "Devil's Food"

17. "Black Widow Jam"

18. "Steven"

19. "Dead Babies"

20. "I Love the Dead"

21. "Escape"

22. "Teenage Frankenstein"

Encore:

23. "School's Out"