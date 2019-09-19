[RADIO STATION] is available on Amazon devices with Alexa. [DMES-- USE THIS AREA TO CUSTOMIZE THE POST FOR YOUR BRAND. For example: "All of your favorite music, the best DJs, plus the news, traffic, and weather that you depend on is available anytime on your Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, or any other Alexa-enabled device." CUSTOMIZE THIS TEXT TO YOUR UNIQUE SHOWS, MUSIC, FEATURES, ETC.]

Setting up [RADIO STATION] on your device is easy.

Download the Alexa app (find Apple version here or the Android version here ).

or the Android version ). Select "Skills" from the main menu of the app.

Search for [RADIO STATION]. Tap on the station logo to get to the [RADIO STATION] skill.

Tap on the station logo to get to the skill. Tap "Enable" to enable the [RADIO STATION] skill.

skill. Once you've enabled the skill, just say, “Alexa, [YOUR STATION’S SPECIFIC INVOCATION].”

Enjoy!

Don't own an Amazon device? Want to learn more about Alexa? Find out everything you need to know from Amazon.com.

Having technical difficulties? Need assistance getting started? Click here for a step-by-step guide to setting up your Echo device and enabling new skills via the Alexa app.

Still having trouble? We're happy to help. Send us an email at: [YOUR STATION'S CONTACT EMAIL.]