Alex Van Halen Releases First Comments Since Eddie’s Death

Alex Van Halen, the drummer for Van Halen and older brother of Eddie, has released his first comments since the legendary guitarist's death.

"Hey, Ed. Love you," started the brief message, delivered to the Van Halen News Desk. "See you on the other side. Your brother, Al."

Alex was reportedly among those at his brother's side when the guitarist died on Oct. 6, succumbing to a long battle with cancer.

Eddie and Alex formed their first band, the Broken Combs, in 1964. The group changed through the years, going through various names and lineups. By 1974, it had welcomed singer David Lee Roth and bassist Michael Anthony into the mix and officially changed its name to Van Halen.

The band would grow in popularity throughout the Los Angeles music scene, eventually leading to its first record deal in 1977. The following year, Van Halen’s self-titled debut album was unleashed, launching them to worldwide stardom.

All of Eddie’s former bandmates have now honored the late guitarist with photos and messages of love among the tributes. His son, Wolfgang, who took over as Van Halen’s bassist in 2006, was the one to announce his father’s death.

"I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," the younger Van Halen wrote in a post to Twitter. "He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop."

Further messages honoring the late guitarist have poured in from some of the biggest names in rock. Kiss’ Gene Simmons called Van Halen a “guitar god” and “genuinely beautiful soul,” while AC/DC’s Angus Young described Eddie’s playing as “pure wizardry.” Meanwhile, Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue admitted he was “crushed” by the news, adding that Van Halen was “the Mozart of rock guitar.”