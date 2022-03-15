Alex Lifeson Auctioning Guitars Used on Classic Rush Albums

Alex Lifeson is auctioning off some of his most legendary guitars.

The Rush rocker will put more than 100 items -- including instruments, wardrobe, gear and memorabilia -- up for bid as part of Julien’s Auctions “Music Icons” event taking place May 22.

“Julien’s Auctions is proud to present this magnificent collection of coveted artifacts of rock history directly from the legendary guitarist and pioneer, Alex Lifeson of Rush, the most influential and innovative progressive rock metal band of all time,” Darren Julien, President/Chief Executive Officer of Julien’s Auctions said in a press release. “Lifeson’s mind blowing creativity, musical virtuosity and raw power will take center stage here in this epic auction of his legendary guitars, instruments, and rare memorabilia representing his enduring legacy as one of the godfathers of progressive rock metal music.”

The crown jewel of the collection is Lifeson’s 1976 “Whitey” Gibson ES-355TD electric guitar, which served as his main instrument from 1976 to 2015.

“I purchased this guitar in 1976, it was custom-built in Kalamazoo just for me,” the musician said via statement. “It has been my main guitar and is the iconic Alex Lifeson guitar.”

“Whitey” was featured on a total of 12 Rush albums, beginning with 1977’s A Farewell to Kings and ending with 1996’s Test for Echo. Lifeson also regularly used the guitar on tour and in music videos over the years. Early estimates suggest that “Whitey” will bring in $200,000 - $300,000 at auction.

Another guitar up for bids, Lifeson’s 1980 custom-built Hentor Sportscaster electric guitar. This instrument was used throughout the recording of Rush’s Moving Pictures LP, including the solo for “Limelight.” It’s estimated to go for $100,000 - $200,000.

Images of some of the guitars up for bids can be found in the gallery below.

Other highlights from Lifeson’s auction include a 1981 Gibson Howard Roberts Fusion electric guitar used on the 1981 Moving Pictures tour (among others); a 1971 Jose Ramirez classical acoustic guitar used on the 1978 album Hemispheres; a 1976 Gibson Dove acoustic guitar used on the 1977 album A Farewell to Kings; a 1970 Gibson Les Paul electric guitar played on every Rush album from Fly By Night to Hemispheres; a 1976 Gibson J-55 acoustic guitar used on 2112, A Farewell to Kings and Moving Pictures; and a 2015 limited run Gibson EDS-1275 double-neck electric guitar created especially for Rush’s 40th Anniversary R40 tour.

Information on these items and more can be found at the Julien’s Auctions website.