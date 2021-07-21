Alert: Nationwide Recall Of Walmart & Sams Club Baked Goods

A nationwide recall was announced due to Listeria concerns for several products that were sold at both Walmart & Sams Club stores across the country.

The 26 products being recalled are all baked goods, mostly muffins & mini muffins that were sold under the Great Value, and Marketplace brands. The products are produced by a company called Give and Go Prepared Foods Corp.

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration there has not been any confirmed illnesses directly associated with this recall but out of an abundance of caution, the recall is in place simply because of the risk of contracting Listeria which poses a serious and sometimes even fatal result in young children and the elderly.

Consumers who have any of the recalled products are urged to discard them and contact the retailer where you purchased them for a refund.

CLICK HERE to view the complete each details including retail UPC codes, product description, product photos as well as lot & best buy dates.

