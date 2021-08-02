Alert: Major Dog Food Recall

Here is another recall I want to pass on. This one is in regard to some contaminated dog food. The pet food recalls are always so important since "Fido" can't really tell us how they are feeling.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration along with Sunshine Mills, Inc. have issued a recall of several different dog foods manufactured by Sunshine Mills, Inc, and distributed nationwide under the brand names of Triumph, Evolve, Wild Harvest, Nurture Farms, Heart To Tail Pure Being, and Elm Pet Foods Natural.

Not all products under those brands are affected, only the ones listed in the FDA Recall and pictured below.

Recalled Dog Food - August 2021

The reason for the recall is due to significantly high levels of Aflatoxin, which indicates that mold growth of Aspergillus flavus is present and that can be quite harmful to dogs if eaten in large doses.

The FDA recommends that consumers who have purchased the recalled products should stop using the dog food and return any unused portion to where it was purchased for a full refund.

CLICK HERE to view the complete recall notice with associated Lot & UPC codes, as well as size and full product names.

