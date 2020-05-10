Alcohol Sales Going Up In Maine Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Liquor sales are on the uptick; however, there's a silver lining. News Center Maine reports that the increase of alcohol sales pays off Maine's municipal bond debt, which in turn pays for highways, hospitals, and such. There are reportedly more than 500 agency liquor stores in Maine. Gregg Mineo, the director of the Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages and Lottery Operations, told the news station sales have increased by approximately 18%, as you can see in the video below.

News Center Maine says there is a direct correlation between the "spike" in alcohol sales and current events in the world, referring to the COVID-19 crisis. Another reason: Bars, clubs, and other places that serve liquor are closed, so people are drinking at home; thus buying alcohol in stores.

WATCH: