AFI Reveal Plans for New Album This Year

The calendar has flipped, the year is new and you can add AFI to the wealth of bands planning new releases for 2021. The band checked in with fans via social media sharing their intent to release their eleventh studio album before year's end.

"With the end of a year that has been, at best, challenging for all, we have news that we hope may bring you some joy. Very soon, new songs shall be yours. Before the year’s end, our 11th album will follow. We could not be more happy with our latest work and hope you will feel the same. Thank you for joining us upon this next journey. We are thrilled to take it and honored to have you at our side," stated the group.

This will be the group's first release since 2017's self-titled album that gave us the songs "Snow Cats," "White Offerings" and "Aurelia" among others.

No other details were offered in their message, but it sounds like they are at least close enough to finishing to form an opinion on what they've created.

While AFI haven't released a record since 2017, singer Davey Havok and guitarist Jade Puget have remained active with their electronic-leaning project Blaqk Audio who released fifth album Beneath the Black Palms in 2020. This followed on the heels of their fourth release Only Things We Love in 2019.