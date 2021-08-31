As the final servicemen and women were flown out of Afghanistan on Monday, ending the longest war in American history, the fallen were honored at the Portland Head Light by a color guard ceremony and a special U.S. Navy Blue Angels flyover.

On Monday, a ceremony was held for two groups of service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice for country. The ceremony honored the 13 U.S. troops who were killed last Thursday in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan, marked as the deadliest day for American forces in the country sine 2011. The ceremony also honored a group of sailors who, aboard the USS Eagle 56, were on the last war vessel sunk during World War II by hostile combatants.

Here's a clip from News Center Maine who covered the flyover and interviewed one of the service members about what this ceremony meant to him during this historic time in American military.

Over the weekend, social media has been sharing their honor for our fallen service members.

Social media has been sharing their honor of the Afghanistan servicemen and women who lost their lives on Thursday with 13 pints of beer at empty tables as a thank you and honor for their service and sacrifice.



This picture is from Massachusetts-based Wachusett Brewing Company honoring the 13 fallen soldiers. The location of this brewery marks the home of one of the fallen, Sgt Johanny Rosario from Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Maine's Fairgrounds Pizza & Pub out of Cornish also contributed to the fallen with the viral celebration and remembrance.

