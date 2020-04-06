Adam Sandler isn't just a successful comedian. The funnyman can also emulate Led Zeppelin icon Jimmy Page's classic "Stairway to Heaven" solo on guitar. And that's just what Sandler did on a recent episode of Conan.

The actor and SNL alum's guitar feat came during an interview with Conan O'Brien last week (March 31). Isolated amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the TV host is conducting his talk show from home, interviewing stars at their houses via video. Watch his chat with Sandler toward the bottom of this post.

Following some talk of their respective quarantine-based lifestyle changes, Sandler and O'Brien each pick up a guitar to engage in an improvised blues jam. After a couple of bars, however, the movie star alerts the host of his recent attempts to nail down Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven" guitar solo.

"I've been practicing in my room my 'Stairway to Heaven' lead," Sandler explains before displaying his attempt at the familiar Jimmy Page guitar run. (The actor completes the solo, although the video's edited midway.)

The pair then joke about Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant's ensuing lyric, "And as we wind on down the road." Sandler quips that the line is actually, "And every wino down the road." But O'Brien says he prefers a different version of the stanza opener, rendering it as, "And there's a line on down the road."

Later in the week, Sandler also appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and performed a song he'd written about the coronavirus, as pointed out by Ultimate Classic Rock.The tune gives a shout-out to essential workers and medical professionals. Watch that video below, as well.

Last month, Led Zeppelin again won a copyright case regarding the famous song from their 1971 fourth album. But, as recently as last year, Plant said he could no longer relate to "Stairway to Heaven."

Adam Sandler on Conan - March 31, 2020

Adam Sandler's Quarantine Song on The Tonight Show - April 2, 2020