The Maine Center for Disease Control on Wednesday reported 38 new coronavirus cases and one death, a resident of Cumberland County.

The tally includes new infections over the past two days. Six counties, including Aroostook are reporting no new cases. The seven-day average in the state has dropped to roughly 18 new cases per day.

Maine's Vaccination progress

So far, about 2/3 of Mainers age 12 and older have gotten their final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The county with the lowest rate of eligible people fully vaccinated is Somerset, where the rate is about 53%. That’s still a higher percentage than many states in the U.S.

The highest vaccination rate is in Cumberland County, Maine's most populated county. The rate there is about 80%.

COVID-19 Vaccine Sites in Aroostook County

All residents age 12 or older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

If you’d like to be vaccinated, contact any site HERE for an appointment. Many locations also offer drop-in vaccinations with no appointment necessary.

Please note: There is no charge for the COVID-19 vaccine, but you should be prepared to provide any insurance information and proof of eligibility at the vaccination site.

If you need help scheduling an appointment, or want to know if a site near you is offering vaccinations without an appointment, call the Maine COVID-19 Community Vaccination Line at 1-888-445-4111.

[Source: The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention]