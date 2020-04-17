Acadia National Park Extends Closures

Acadia National Park announced on Friday, April 17th that park closures have been extended, and certain services and operations will be delayed to comply with local and state orders.

As of March 25, 2020, Acadia National Park continues to offer no services outside those that support resource protection. At Acadia National Park, the following services and operations have been suspended in order to comply with state and local orders:

Acadia has closed the Park Loop Road including Ocean Drive and all restrooms, carriage roads, campgrounds, visitor centers, and visitor services.

Overnight parking is prohibited in Acadia.

As of April 17, 2020, at Acadia National Park, the following services and operations will be delayed in order to comply with state andlocal orders:

Park campgrounds, normally set to open at varying times ranging from May 1- May 21, will delay opening to June 15, 2020. Campers with advance reservations will be contacted and refunds will be issued by Recreation.gov

Hulls Cove Visitor Center, normally set to open May 1, will be delayed opening to June 1, 2020

Sieur de Monts Visitor Center, normally set to open first Saturday in May, will be delayed opening to June 15, 2020

Should the pandemic emergency continue, the park will re-evaluate these dates and potentially delay them further

In addition, the operation of Acadia National Park concessioner services and operations may be delayed.