Acadia National Park Carriage Roads Now Open to Bikes and Horses

Good news for bike riders and those who like to ride horses... The Carriage Roads in Acadia National Park are now open to cyclists and horseback riders effective June 19th.

And in keeping with the policy enacted last Fall, Class 1 e-bikes are now allowed where traditional bicycles are allowed in Acadia National Park, consistent with NPS Policy Memorandum 19-01 on Electric Bicycles. The speed limit on carriage roads and Schoodic bike paths has been reduced from 25 mph to 20 mph to ensure the safety of all users.

