Acadia Named A Top 10 National ‘Kid Friendly’ Park In The U.S.

How many more reasons do you need to take a trip with the whole family this summer?

A website called The Family Vacation Guide took a gander at all 63 national parks here in the United States and narrowed it down to the 10 that would appeal most to the kiddos. They based their results on the number of trails, hotels, attractions, and landmarks, that children would enjoy.

Acadia finished 8th on the list, behind Glacier, The Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Rocky Mountain, Great Smoky Mountains, and Yellowstone, which finished in 1st place.

Acadia National Park is located along the mid-section of the Maine coast, southwest of Bar Harbor. The park preserves about half of Mount Desert Island, part of the Isle au Haut, the tip of the Schoodic Peninsula, and portions of 16 smaller outlying islands. They welcome several million visitors each year.

The park contains Cadillac Mountain, which is the tallest mountain on the Atlantic Coast of the United States. It covers 49,075 acres or 76 square miles.

There are a ton of activities from spring through autumn, including car and bus touring along the park's paved loop road, hiking, bicycling, and horseback riding on carriage roads. Rock climbing, kayaking and canoeing on lakes and ponds, swimming at Sand Beach and Echo Lake, and sea kayaking and guided boat tours on the ocean.

Winter activities at Acadia include cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, snowmobiling, and ice fishing.

Get the family together and go exploring. For more information, check out the Acadia website