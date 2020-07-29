Acadia Federal Credit Union Pledges $100,000 to NMMC Expansion

The Acadia Federal Credit Union (AFCU) has pledged $100,000 to Northern Maine Medical Center’s (NMMC) $12.6 million expansion project. When completed, the expansion will include a new operating room, a new exercise space for the Child Adolescent Psychiatry Unit, a new Laboratory and a new cafeteria.

“Acadia FCU is committed to the health and vibrancy of all the areas we serve, including Fort Kent and the St. John Valley,” said David Desjardins, president of AFCU. “By making this pledge, we are making an investment in a high-quality medical facility that will continue to provide quality care and good jobs to the people who live in this region.

In exchange for this pledge, NMMC has committed to a 15-year naming opportunity for a portion of the project. The new, modern, and larger hospital cafeteria will be named The Acadia Cafe.

The existing cafeteria, called the Soup Kettle Café, has been in the same space for more than sixty years. The seating capacity stands at thirty and has no ability to expand. Due in part to the physical location of the cafeteria, staffing efficiency is a challenge and is open for business on a limited schedule. The new Acadia Cafe will be located adjacent to the main kitchen, which will allow for better staffing and longer business hours including weekends and holidays.

“This hospital serves the entire region,” said Desjardins. “Having a cafeteria on site that can seat more employees and friends and family members of patients will make the hospital experience that much more welcoming. It’s a necessity, especially during what can be a difficult time for patients’ loved ones.”

The Acadia Cafe will also have a lounge area, electronics charging stations, and a grab and go station for salads and sandwiches. A section of the Café will be open 24/7 for items like coffee and snacks for employees and visitors pulling late hours.

The NMMC Foundation capital campaign is soliciting five-year pledges to support the historic expansion project which will ensure top of the line, cutting edge healthcare services for the residents of the St. John Valley.

Peter Sirois, NMMC President and CEO said, “We are humbled to be the recipient of Acadia’s generous contribution to our capital campaign. Acadia FCU has demonstrated time and again their true focus on support of local people and businesses to ensure healthy, prosperous communities. As we look to sustain the future of healthcare in our region, we strongly believe that this expansion is in the best interest of our patients. We are confident that this will support the increasing demands of healthcare by creating an infrastructure that facilitates the very best in quality services, technology and experiences for the people of the St. John Valley.” The public will be invited to opening celebrations later this year when the project is completed.

To learn more about NMMC’s services, to make a donation or to learn about volunteer opportunities, visit www.nmmc.org or find NMMC on Facebook.