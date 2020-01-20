Last month, two musicians confirmed that AC/DC were preparing a comeback with singer Brian Johnson and drummer Phil Rudd in tow. Now, that report is gaining additional information. According to one source, not only is a new AC/DC album on the way this year, but also a tour of the band's native Australia with guitarist Angus Young joining Johnson and Rudd for the trek.

On Monday (Jan. 20), Australian broadcaster Eddie McGuire leaked the news on his Triple M Melbourne morning show, as both The Daily Mail and Blabbermouth echoed. (Listen to the audio down toward the bottom of this post.) The updated report follows changes in AC/DC's lineup in recent years that saw Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose replace Johnson onstage after the latter singer suffered hearing issues. Rudd had been out of the band of late following a series of legal troubles.

"There has been speculation, but my mail is there will be a new album released by AC/DC [in] February, March this year," McGuire said. "But also that AC/DC will be touring Australia, October [and] November 2020. And, after a lot of work and a lot of technical research, they have been able to get a hearing aid for Brian Johnson, who will be out front."

He continues that "even Phil Rudd might be back in the group. Either playing percussion or drums, with Angus, so that they've got three of — well, not the originals, but three of the old-timers, if you like, back there. They've had a few changes over the journey. But Angus out front, Brian Johnson lead singing, and maybe Phil Rudd, after his issues that he's had in recent times." The report did not address the status of bassist Cliff Williams who retired at the end of AC/DC's Rock or Bust touring.

In December 2019, a pair of high-profile musicians substantiated word that AC/DC would be back in action this year despite Angus Young's bandmate and brother, fellow guitarist and co-founder Malcolm Young, having died in 2017.

Behemoth frontman Nergal recently told Loudwire during an exclusive interview, "I know there's a new AC/DC album in the making with Malcolm Young. It's coming. It's going to be an outtake from Rock or Bust. What do I expect? I expect nothing more and nothing less, just give me fucking rhythm and Angus and Malcolm's guitar. Don’t give me anything extra. [Brian Johnson] is back in the band."

Twisted Sister's Dee Snider also confirmed the news, echoing Nergal's statements. Responding to a fan asking if one of the classic AC/DC members was sick, Snider responded, "He died. RIP Malcolm Young. But all four surviving members have reunited WITH tracks recorded by Malcolm while he was still alive. Malcolm's nephew Stevie Young is replacing him (he's done this a couple of times before). It's as close as you can get to the original band."

Eddie McGuire Announces New AC/DC Album and Tour in 2020 - Jan. 20, 2020