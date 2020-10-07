AC/DC Sound As Good As Ever on New Song ‘Shot In the Dark’

After years of rumors and speculation about a new AC/DC album and which band members would be involved, the wait is coming to an end and the answers to all your questions may finally be answered. After teasing their new record, Power Up, earlier this week, the rock legends have released the first new single, "Shot in the Dark."

A 30-second clip of the track was made available Oct. 1, and now fans can hear the song in its full splendor further down the page.

Singer Brian Johnson says he hopes the new music will give fans respite from the difficult situation the whole world has found itself in this year.

"We just hope this album can power up the fans and the people — just to enjoy themselves and forget about this mess. You know, just for a few hours and rock out," the singer said in a new interview with Loudwire Nights, which you can hear in full below.

In March of 2016, AC/DC postponed their tour in support of 2014's Rock or Bust album as Johnson was at risk of permanent hearing loss if he continued to perform onstage.

The band later tapped Guns N' Roses legend Axl Rose to finish up the trek, after which bassist Cliff Williams announced his retirement from the band. In his statement, Williams stressed he would no longer be touring with the group, but did not allude to the fact that he would step away from the band in every aspect.

For Power Up, AC/DC re-enlisted drummer Phil Rudd, who has been embroiled in a number of legal issues over recent years, as well as Johnson and Williams to play alongside mainstay Angus Young and his nephew Stevie on rhythm guitar, who replaced the ailing and now deceased Malcolm Young.

At the height of excitement for AC/DC's release, the rock world was shaken by the sad news of the passing of beloved guitar legend Eddie Van Halen. Before the release of "Shot in the Dark," AC/DC's Angus Young shared a statement remembering Van Halen via the band's social media.

AC/DC, "Shot in the Dark"

NEW: Brian Johnson and Cliff Williams Loudwire Nights Interview