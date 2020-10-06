Good news for AC/DC fans is rolling in by the day. Now comes word that the band's highly anticipated album, Power Up, has an official release date. Indeed, it looks like it's gonna be a rockin' autumn for listeners.

After years of rumors, the Australian hard rock act confirmed last month that vocalist Brian Johnson, drummer Phil Rudd and bassist Cliff Williams were back in the group. They join figurehead guitarist Angus Young and rhythm axeman Stevie Young, the nephew of late band member Malcolm Young, who was Angus' brother. Last week, the band leaked the Power Up title themselves, and a portion of a new single called "Shot in the Dark" emerged. (Update, Oct. 7: The full "Shot in the Dark" song is now available.)

Power Up is AC/DC's first album in six years following 2014's Rock or Bust. On Monday (Oct. 5), a release date for the new effort surfaced after Johnson and Williams talked to Atlanta's Rock 100.5, as Classic Rock reported. During the chat, the lead singer described the joy that went into the recording.

"As soon as we walked in, there was this electricity, this bond that had been built up over 38 years since I joined," Johnson explained. "And, of course, when the boys plugged in, or powered up, if you'll excuse the pun, and they started playing, that was it. It was a great time."

The frontman also confirmed another cool aspect of the forthcoming album — the fact that some of Malcolm Young's riff ideas appear on the record. The guitarist died in 2017, but whispers have amassed since last year that the late rocker would still somehow contribute to the fresh AC/DC set.

"Angus and Malcolm had done riffs together all their life and really had a big box of them," Johnson added. "And Angus said he basically just went through them all and he went, 'Oh, that's a good one; this is a good one.' And he brought them out. So, it really is true that Malcolm is on there, basically."

But perhaps just as miraculous is the singer's return after he quit the group due to hearing issues.

Following the Rock or Bust album cycle, Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose replaced Johnson for AC/DC live performances. The longtime AC/DC singer left the band in 2016, after Rudd, who parted ways with the group in 2015. However, that didn't stop subsequent rumors that the veteran outfit was getting both former members back into the fold for a comeback. Even Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl weighed in on the issue in 2018.

The following year, two other musicians discussed how AC/DC were prepping a reunion with the classic members. According to one, not only was a new album in the works, but also a tour of the act's native Australia.

All that to say that AC/DC's Power Up has received a firm release date of Nov. 13. And even more good news is on the way tomorrow (Oct. 7), when "Shot in the Dark" will be released in full. Get ready to rock!

AC/DC's Brian Johnson + Cliff Williams Talk to Rock 100.5 - Oct. 5, 2020