AC/DC Team With Heart of Bone for Exclusive Jewelry Line

Legendary rockers AC/DC have teamed up with Australian rock 'n' roll jewelry company Heart of Bone for an exclusive line of jewelry and shirts.

Heart of Bone has been working on the collection for nearly two years, and the finished set consists of unisex rings made of various finishes, earrings and several shirts.

The rings are the biggest focus in the collection. The "tribute rings" all feature AC/DC written across the front, and come in 9K gold, sterling silver and three different stainless steel finishes. The earrings are silver, and there are a couple of different T-shirts as well as a long sleeve — which is made out of 100 percent Scottish cashmere knit, to honor the country where Angus and Malcolm Young and Bon Scott were born.

The line ranges from $52 to $2,578. See photos of the some of the items below, and shop the collection here. Each piece comes with a certificate of authenticity.

AC/DC made a heroic comeback in 2020 with their newest studio album Power Up, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It was one of only a few rock releases to top the chart during the year.

Heart of Bone x AC/DC

heartofbone.com

Heart of Bone AC/DC 9K Gold Tribute Ring, $2,578

heartofbone.com

Heart of Bone AC/DC Silver Earrings, $93

heartofbone.com

Heart of Bone AC/DC Lightning Shirt, $130

heartofbone.com