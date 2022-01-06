The AC/DC Song ‘Cobra Kai’’s Creator Dreams of Using

Cobra Kai, the hugely popular Netflix series based on the Karate Kid franchise of films, has earned a well-deserved reputation for its use of popular music.

Perusing a list of songs from the show’s four seasons is like looking at a who’s-who of classic rock stars. Queen, Poison, Foreigner, Ratt, Boston, Twisted Sister, REO Speedwagon, Whitesnake, Chicago, Motley Crue, Cream, W.A.S.P., Journey and Def Leppard are among the acts to have had their material on the show. Still, Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz admits there’s one song he still dreams of using.

"We've written [AC/DC’s] 'Thunderstruck' into the script several times over the years, and we've never been able to afford it in that moment or to make that choice [to spend the money on it] right now," Hurwitz explained during a conversation with EW. “"A lot of times we write things into the script, but sometimes we'll write something into the script that we can't afford.”

Interestingly, other AC/DC songs have previously appeared on the show, including “Back in Black” and “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap.” Still, the creator hopes “Thunderstruck” will eventually be added to the list.

“Our fantasy is having the kind of music budget that would allow for us to have nonstop AC/DC and Bon Jovi and Guns N' Roses,” Hurwitz admitted.

Released in 1990, “Thunderstruck” helped propel AC/DC’s album The Razor’s Edge to multi-platinum sales. It remains one of the most popular songs in the band’s catalog.

Cobra Kai’s fourth season was released Dec. 31. A fifth season has already been confirmed by Netflix.