A Wasted Weekend – Red Sox Swept by Tampa Bay Rays Lose 3-2 Sunday [VIDEO]

What a tough weekend for the Boston Red Sox. They went down to Tampa Bay 1.5 games ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays in 1st place and left 1.5 games behind the Rays in 2nd place, having been swept by the Rays. They lost Sunday night 3-2 and now have lost 4 games in a row.

Tampa Bay jumped out to a 2-0 lead thanks to Brandon Lowe's 2-run home run in the bottom of the 3rd inning. It was his 23rd of the season.

Nick Pivetta pitched 4.2 innings allowing 3 runs on 3 hits. He struck out 6 and walked 1.

Josh Taylor came on in the 5th inning and got the final out.

Then Hansel Robles made his Red Sox debut, pitching a scoreless 6th inning. He allowed just 1 hit.

Garrett Whitlock proved again why he's "Mr. Reliable", throwing 2 innings of scoreless relief, allowing just 3 hits without walking a batter.

Hunter Renfroe hit his 16th homer of the season, a solo shot in the 4th inning.

The 8th inning for the Red Sox was full of high-light defensive plays. 1st, Bobby Dalbec made a heck of a pick of Rafael Devers' throw from 3rd. JD Martinez made a sliding catch in left field. And then Hunter Renfroe gunned down Nelson Cruz trying to stretch a single into a double.

Kike Hernandez was 3-5 for Boston

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

The Red Sox have a day off on Monday, before opening a 3-game series in Detroit on Tuesday.