Amazing Honor: These 3 Mainers Will Be Featured in the 2021 Thanksgiving Day Parade

Great ready for showtime!

Three lucky (and talented) girls from Maine are scheduled to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade this year, according to newscentermaine.com.

Now that is something cool to put on your resume when you get older!

The news station reports that the three girls attending are Teigan Olsen and Natalie Blaisdell who attend Wells High School and Sienna Graham, who goes to R.W. Traip Academy in Kittery.

They are about to have the experience of a lifetime.

The 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

The girls are excited to be performing color guard and dance for the upcoming parade which has millions of viewers, News Center Maine states.

Bailey Smith, who has been a chaperone with the Macy’s Great American Marching Band for years told the news station: “They set out to find the strongest musicians, flaggers, and dancers from across the county and put them together into this elite ensemble. They overcome so much, and they learn so much, and they achieve so much – and it’s really an honor to sit back and watch that unfold throughout the week.”

Making Maine Proud

Bailey Smith was the one who told the girls about the opportunity, the news station reported, and with people from all over the United States being chosen, it’s a very special moment.

Only about 250 students are selected each year to participate in this elite squad for the parade, according to News Center Maine.

Congratulations to Tiegan Olsen, Natalie Blaisdell, and Sienna Graham for making the squad.

