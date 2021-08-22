A Night to Forget – Red Sox Embarrassed by Texas Lose 10-1 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox will want to forget Saturday night's game against the Texas Rangers as quickly as possible, as they were thoroughly embarrassed losing 10-1, committing 5 errors and managing only 5 hits while allowing 17 hits. They also ran themselves into 2 outs on the base paths.

Eduardo Rodriguez set the tone, only going 3.2 innings, allowing 8 hits and 5 runs, 4 of which were earned. He struck out 3 and walked 1.

Hirokazu Sawamura retired the final batter in the 4th inning.

Garrett Richards pitched the 5th inning, allowing a run

Hansel Robles pitched the 6th, a scoreless inning. In his last 5 appearances, (5 innings), he hasn't allowed a run.

Adam Ottavino pitched the 7th, a scoreless inning.

In the 8th inning Martin Perez allowed 4 runs on 4 hits. 2 of the runs were earned.

Austin Davis pitched the 9th inning.

Boston's lone run came in the 3rd inning, when Bobby Dalbec led off the inning with a double.

Kike Hernandez then drove Dalbec in, with a single, his 13th RBI in 18 games in August.

Kyle Schwarber didn't have a hit, but did have another walk, to extend his on-base streak to a career high 19 consecutive games.

Boston's 5 errors were their most since committing 5 errors against the Orioles back on August 25, 2017. Hernandez, Xander Bogaers, Robles, Rafael Devers and Hunter Renfroe all had errors.

For Texas Jordan Lyles picked up his 6th win, to tie for the club lead. He went 7 innings allowing 5 hits, 1 run and struck out 6 while walking 3.

Former Red Sox Brock Holt was 2-6, driving in 2 runs.

Manager Alex Cora on the disappointing night

The Red Sox lost a game to both the Yankees and the Rays. The Yankees beat the Twins 7-1, while the Rays beat the White Sox 8-4. The Giants beat the A's 6-5. The Red Sox are now 6.5 games behind the Rays, and a half game behind the A's for the final Wild Card Spot.

The Red Sox and Rangers are scheduled to play Sunday, August 22nd in the finale of the 3 game series but that game is in doubt because of Hurricane Henri. If it's played the pregame starts at 12:10 with the 1st pitch at 1:10 on AM 1370 WDEA. Both teams are off on Monday, and the game could be moved to then, if the game is postponed.