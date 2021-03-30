A Day Full of Good News – Red Sox Beat Braves 4-0

Monday March 29th was a day full of good news or the Bost Red Sox. Not only did they beat the Atlanta Braves 4-0 but more importantly they found out that Matt Barnes who had tested positive for COVID was in fact a "non-infectious" positive and he and the 8 players who were in isolation have been cleared to return and join the club.

Monday saw JD Martinez's first homer of Spring, and another home run by Kike Hernandez his 3rd of the Spring. Both went deep in the 3rd inning

Marwin Gonzalez also hit his 3rd homer of the season, this too in the 3rd inning, as the Red Sox scored 4 runs in the inning.

Tanner Houck went 4.1 innings striking out 6 and allowing just 1 hit. He walked just 1. Austin Brice went 1 inning allowing 2 hits and striking out 2 and Darwinzon Hernandez also pitched a hitless inning.

The Red Sox play their final Spring Training game Tuesday afternoon against the Braves.

They then open the Regular Season on Thursday, April 1st at Fenway Park against the Baltimore Orioles. Pregame on Thursday starts at 1:10 with the 1st pitch at 2:10.

Hear regular season games on 101.9 The Rock, your home for Red Sox baseball.