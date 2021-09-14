64-Year-Old Man Arrested for Shooting Two People, Prentiss, Maine

A 64 year old has been arrested after two people were shot in Prentiss, Maine on Friday afternoon, September 10, 2021.

Both individuals had non life threatening injuries, said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety. They were taken to Northern Light Health in Bangor. One still remains in the hospital in stable condition while the other person was treated and released.

Gary J. Leblanc was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault, Class - B and two counts of Elevated Aggravated Assault, Class - A.

The Maine State Police and the Maine Warden Service investigated the incident which was reported as shots fired at 274 Averill Road in Prentiss, Maine at 3:12 pm, Friday, September 10. Over the weekend, multiple agencies have been investigating the shooting including the Maine State Police, Maine Warden Service, the Maine Forest Rangers, members from Major Crime’s Unit North, Troop E and the Evidence Response Team, said Moss.

Leblanc will have an initial court appearance and the Penobscot County District Attorney’s Office will handle the case.

Prentiss, Maine is located about 10 miles south west of Danforth in Penobscot County.

