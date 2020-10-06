6 Maine Ghost Stories Guaranteed To Give You Nightmares

With Halloween on the way, it seems like the perfect time to share a handful of the best Maine ghost stories. I say a handful because, let's be honest, we live in a state that is loaded with crazy, creepy, stories. Given our state has been inhabited for thousands of years, first by the Native Americans and later by the European settlers, it should not be a big surprise.

What follows are six of the scariest stories from around Maine, courtesy of our friends at Only In Your State. They include the story of a ghost bride from Northern Maine, the story of a young girl who died trying to save her hat, and the tale of a haunted college dorm.

Enjoy and please message us to let us know about your favorite Maine or New England ghost stories.

Have you downloaded our FREE app? You can use it to stream the station, message the DJs, and to participate in exclusive contests. Plus, if you leave the ALERTS turned on, you'll get breaking local news sent right to your phone or tablet.