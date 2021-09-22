6 Live Coastal Maine and New Hampshire Webcams For When You Can’t Be There in Person

You've probably had those days when work is piled up and you would much rather be at the beach or on the rocky coast of Maine enjoying the sounds and sights of the ocean. Getting away to the coast may not be easy, but if you're desperate for the view, these five live webcams can tide you over until you can. Get it? Tide you over?

The Boston and Maine Live YouTube channel has 30 live streaming webcams all over New England and even a few other states in the country. But none really compare to the views you get along Maine's 3500 miles of coastline. These cameras are live 24/7 so you can tune in anytime for a live shot of some of your favorite coastal spots.

Here are 8 of some of the best cams from the channel that are live right now. They're perfect for putting a window in the corner of your laptop screen, watching on your phone or casting to your TV while you work from home to give you that feeling of being at the ocean when you're stuck at home filling out TPS reports. You got the memo on the cover sheets, right?

Let's start off in York, Maine at Nubble Lighthouse

Bar Harbor has two live cams to choose from.

Northwest Harbor at Arcadia National Park

Watch the tugboats do their work on the Piscataqua river with the bridges between Maine and New Hampshire in the distance.

A view from the Cape Porpoise Lobster Company

And if you can't decide what you want to watch, you can cycle through all 40 of Boston and Maine Live's cameras with this video.

