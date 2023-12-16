54-Year-Old Maine Man Died after Being Hit by Car

A 54-year-old male pedestrian died after he was hit by a vehicle on Manchester Road in Standish.

Maine Man Died after Being Hit by Car

William Hood from Baldwin died at the scene of the accident. The incident happened around 5:36 pm on Tuesday evening in the area of 515 Manchester Road in Standish, according to WGME News.

Police said Alcohol Believed to be a Factor

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation remains open and is ongoing.

