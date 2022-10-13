53-Year-Old Maine Man Died after Tree Falls on Him

A 53-year-old man from Hanover, Maine was killed by a falling tree Thursday morning in the town of Andover.

The Accident Happened While He Cutting Trees on his Property

The Oxford County Sheriff's Office said a tree fell on top of Mark Beaudoin while he was on his property cutting trees at 811 South Main Street. He was found dead under the tree around 8:30 a.m. when police were called to the scene.

A Neighbor Heard an Idling Chainsaw

Investigators said a neighbor heard a chainsaw idling. When they went to check on Beaudoin. Police said he was wearing safety equipment. According to WGME News, he was killed instantly.

