50 Maine Destinations Desired By People if They Could Live Anywhere
It's no secret that no matter what the season or where the location, Northern New England is one of the best places to live in the country. We have everything here all within a couple of hours maximum -- woods, mountains, beaches, lakes -- you name it, we have it.
Northern New England thrives in the fall when it comes to foliage, in the winter when it comes to multiple ski and snowboard options, and in the summer for the countless beaches and lakes spread out everywhere.
Maine Cities and Towns
Over the weekend, a question was asked in the Everything Maine group on Facebook that got some gears turning and motors running.
"If you could live anywhere in Maine, where would you live, and why?"
Over 380 people, made up mostly of Mainers but also from people from away, pretty much covered the entire state with the insane amount of destinations they named. Just to give you a sample of: 1) How different peoples' answers were, and 2) How there is definitely something from everyone in Maine, we took 50 different destinations in Maine that were named.