5 Things Mainers Will Forget to Clear Out Or Clear Off After A Snowstorm
It is the 'calm after the storm' but, in all the work to clear out paths, the driveway, the deck, and the car, there may be a few things to get the shovel back out for, or in one case a rake.
With an eye on safety for my Maine family, here are 5 things to remind you of that may lead you back outside to do a bit more clearing off or clearing out.
Walkway to the oil tank pipe or propane tanks
Maintaining a clear path for those that deliver your oil or propane will make for happy and safe technicians.
Cleaning out the dryer vent area outside of the house
A dryer vent should be a foot from ground level, but built-up snow, especially what we received over the weekend, can have snowdrifts well above that level. Be sure to keep that dryer vent unblocked to avoid a fire hazard for your home.
Cleaning around your mailbox
The USPS reminds us to make a safe path for our mail carriers. It is also our responsibility to help them be efficient with their drop-offs, too. It is asked that we clear 15 before and after our mailboxes so vehicles can safely and efficiently roll up to and away from our roadside mailboxes. It's also worth noting to clear pathways, steps, and overhangs of ice and snow that could endanger our postal carriers.
Cleaning up to and around a fire hydrant
It is advised to clear out a path to a fire hydrant on or near your property with a 3-foot clearance on all sides of the hydrant. In the event of a fire, we want to be sure that firefighters are fighting the fire, not the snow to get to a hydrant.
Raking the snow off the roof of the house
Last up is looking up- at your roof. Some roofs are able to handle the amount of snow along with the fluffy type of snow we received over the weekend but, some roofs have had some wear and tear which could lead to ice dams, inside water damage, and worse. Be sure to care for the roof of your home by knowing how your roof can withstand the snow and ice of winter.
30 Most Dangerous Sections of Road in Maine
Maine's Most Expensive DOT Projects Planned For Each County In 2022
LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born?