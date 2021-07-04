5 Red Sox Named to AL All-Star Team

Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The All-Star Game will be held on Tuesday, July 13th at Coors' Field in Colorado and the Boston Red Sox will be well represented with 5 players on the American League Roster, the most of any team

Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers were selected by the fans as the starting shortstop and 3rd baseman respectively, and then on Sunday afternoon JD Martinez was selected as a reserve. Also selected were starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and relief pitcher Matt Barnes.

The full rosters are

AL Starters

  • Catcher - Salvador Perez - Kansas City
  • 1st Base - Vladamir Guerrerro Jr. - Toronto
  • 2nd Base - Marcus Semien - Toronto
  • 3rd Base - Rafael Devers - Boston
  • Shortstop - Xander Bogaerts - Boston
  • Outfield - Mike Trout - Angels (Injured)
  • Outfield - Aaron Judge - Yankees
  • Outfield - Teoscar Hernandez - Toronto
  • Designated Hitter - Shohei Ohtani - Angels

Reserves

  • Catcher - Mike Zunino - Tampa Bay
  • 1st Base - Matt Olson - Oakland and Jared Walsh - Angels
  • 2nd Base - Jose Altuve - Houston
  • 3rd Base - Jose Ramirez - Cleveland
  • Shortstop - Bo Bichette - Toronto and  Carlos Correa - Houston
  • Outfield - Michael Brantley - Houston
  • Outfield - Joey Gallo - Texas
  • Outfield - Adolis Garcia - Texas
  • Outfield - Cedric Mullins - Baltimore
  • Designated Hitter - JD Martinez - Boston and Nelson Cruz - Minnesota

Starting Pitchers

  • Shane Bieber - Cleveland (Injured)
  • Gerrit Cole - Yankees
  • Nathan Eovaldi - Red Sox
  • Kyle Gibson - Texas
  • Yusei Kikuchi - Seattle
  • Lance Lynn - White Sox
  • Carlos Rodon - White Sox

Relief Pitchers

  • Matt Barnes - Red Sox
  • Aroldis Chapman - Yankees
  • Liam Hendriks - White Sox
  • Ryan Pressly - Astros
  • Gregory Soto - Tigers

National League

Starters

  • Catcher - Buster Posey - Giants
  • 1st Base - Freddie Freeman - Braves
  • 2nd Base - Adam Frasier - Pirates
  • 3rd Base - Nolan Arenado - Cardinals
  • Shortstop - Fernando Tatis Jr. - Padres
  • Outfield - Ronald Acuna Jr. - Braves
  • Outfield - Nick Castellanos - Reds
  • Outfield - Jesse Winker - Reds

Reserves

  • Catcher - JT Realmuto - Phillies
  • 1st Base - Max Muncy - Dodgers
  • 2nd Base - Ozzie Albies - Braves and Jake Croneworth - Padres
  • 3rd Base - Kris Bryant - Cubs and Eduardo Escobar - Diamondbacks
  • Shortstop - Brandon Crawford - Giants and Trea Turner - Nationals
  • Outfield - Mookie Betts - Dodgers
  • Outfield - Bryan Reynolds - Pirates
  • Outfield - Kyle Schwarber - Nationals (Injured)
  • Outfield - Juan Soto - Nationals
  • Outfield - Chris Taylor - Dodgers

Pitchers

  • Corbin Burnes - Brewers
  • Yu Darvish - Padres
  • Jacob deGrom - Mets
  • Kevin Gausman - Giants
  • German Marquez - Rockies
  • Trevor Rogers - Marlins
  • Zack Wheeler - Phillies
  • Brandon Woodruff - Brewers

Relievers

  • Josh Hader - Brewers
  • Craig Kimbrel - Cubs
  • Mark Melancon - Padres
  • Alex Reys - Cardinals

The game will be broadcast on our sister station 92.9 The Ticket

Categories: Featured
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top