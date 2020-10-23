5 Hospitalized after New Balance Factory Store Evacuated 

Five people were hospitalized for exposure to an unknown chemical solvent Thursday at a shoe factory in Skowhegan, Maine.

The Morning Sentinel reports the exposure forced the evacuation of more than 200 people at the New Balance Factory Store.

A hazardous materials team was dispatched to the factory. About 30 employees experienced symptoms such as trouble breathing and eye irritation. Five people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials are working to determine the nature of the chemical that caused the symptoms.

The Skowhegan facility is expected to re-open Friday after being declared safe Thursday evening.