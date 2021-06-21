5 Fast Maine Stories You Missed Last Week

It was a busy week for news in Maine.We brought you the latest and most critical information to our readers and listeners as you needed it. Here is a quick summary of five other news stories we got this week that effect you! We also may throw in a humorous or good feeling story. If you're going away for the 4th of July in a couple of weeks, take a look at the end of the article to find the best fireworks displays in the State!

You'll be seeing more tiny homes

Governor Janet Mills signed many new acts into law. Mills signed the Act to allow to Live in Tiny Homes as a Primary or Accessory Dwelling. This will allow tiny homes to erected wherever single-family homes are able to exist. This is great news for man Maine residents. The population in the state does lean to the older side, and many seniors are now looking to downsize their dwellings.

Is Lilo on the Run?

A man known as "Stich" was sentenced to 6 years in federal prison for conspiring to manufacture 100 or more marijuana plants and for conspiring to distribute 100 or more kilograms of marijuana. Richard Daniels aka "Stich", from Lewiston, was a member of an organization that was manufacturing and distributing bulk marijuana throughout Androscoggin County. Stich's organization was not a part of the Maine Medical Marijuana program.

The Son of Madawaska Returns

The Kirk Minihane Show returned to Madawaska for the second consecutive year. There was much buzz in the around the state leading up to the podcasts live taping in Madawaska. Kirk Minihane declared that Madawaska part III would be happening in 2022.

Great Season!

The Ashland Hornets fell in the state championship game to Searsport by a score of 8-3. The Hornets softball team had an amazing season and were the only team to represent Aroostook County in the state championship round.

Some hot water in Hodgdon

The Hodgdon School district was found not in compliance with regulations set by the Maine Department of Education in regards to Unified Education. The complaint was initiated by a group of parents, guardians, and educators who were not getting answers when they questioned certain procedures being used by the department.