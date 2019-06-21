5-Day Forecast: Summer 2019, Aroostook County, Maine

Five-Day Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

: Rain likely before 10am, then scattered showers after 10am. Areas of fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. North wind 11 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Friday Night : Scattered showers, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. North wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

: A chance of showers between 1pm and 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Saturday Night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind 14 to 17 mph. Sunday Night : Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

: Sunny, with a high near 71. North wind around 9 mph. Monday Night : Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Tuesday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

