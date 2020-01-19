Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

M.L.King Day : Mostly sunny, with a high near 16. Wind chill values as low as -7. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

: Mostly sunny, with a high near 16. Wind chill values as low as -7. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Monday Night : Partly cloudy, with a low around -8. Wind chill values as low as -16. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

: Partly cloudy, with a low around -8. Wind chill values as low as -16. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Tuesday : Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 10. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

: Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 10. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Tuesday Night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around -4. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

: Mostly cloudy, with a low around -4. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Wednesday : Partly sunny, with a high near 21. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

: Partly sunny, with a high near 21. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Wednesday Night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Thursday : Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

: Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

