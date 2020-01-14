5-Day Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Five-Day Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

Tuesday : Partly sunny, with a high near 17. Wind chill values as low as -6. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

: Partly sunny, with a high near 17. Wind chill values as low as -6. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Tuesday Night : Light snow, mainly after 1am. Low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -1. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

