5-Day Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Five-Day Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

5-DAY FORECAST

Friday : A slight chance of light snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as -2. South wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night : A chance of snow and freezing drizzle after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday : Rain and snow likely before 8am, then rain. Patchy fog between 8am and 10am. High near 41. South wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday Night : Snow and freezing rain likely before 2am, then snow between 2am and 5am, then snow and sleet after 5am. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 13. North wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

Sunday : Snow and sleet before 8am, then sleet between 8am and 11am, then snow after 11am. High near 16. East wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

Sunday Night : A chance of snow before 1am, then a slight chance of snow showers between 1am and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. North wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday : A slight chance of snow showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night : A slight chance of snow showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 17.

: Mostly sunny, with a high near 17. Tuesday Night: A chance of snow showers, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 6. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

