5-Day Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Five-Day Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

5-DAY FORECAST

Thursday : Isolated snow showers before 10am. Areas of blowing snow between 10am and 11am. Sunny, with a high near 13. Wind chill values as low as -3. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

: Isolated snow showers before 10am. Areas of blowing snow between 10am and 11am. Sunny, with a high near 13. Wind chill values as low as -3. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Thursday Night : Increasing clouds, with a low around 0. Wind chill values as low as -7. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph after midnight.

: Increasing clouds, with a low around 0. Wind chill values as low as -7. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Friday : A chance of snow showers and freezing drizzle before 3pm, then a slight chance of freezing drizzle. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Wind chill values as low as -3. South wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

: A chance of snow showers and freezing drizzle before 3pm, then a slight chance of freezing drizzle. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Wind chill values as low as -3. South wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Friday Night : A slight chance of freezing drizzle before 7pm, then a slight chance of drizzle after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

: A slight chance of freezing drizzle before 7pm, then a slight chance of drizzle after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Saturday : A chance of rain with a slight chance of drizzle before 7am, then rain, mainly after 7am. High near 43. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

: A chance of rain with a slight chance of drizzle before 7am, then rain, mainly after 7am. High near 43. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. Saturday Night : Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 9pm. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 16. North wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

: Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 9pm. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 16. North wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Sunday : Snow. High near 20. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

: Snow. High near 20. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Sunday Night : A chance of snow, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

: A chance of snow, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Monday : Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21.

: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21. Monday Night: A slight chance of snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

