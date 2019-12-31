5-Day Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Five-Day Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

5-DAY FORECAST

Tuesday : Snow. High near 28. East wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches possible.

Tuesday Night : Snow, mainly before 1am, then scattered snow showers after 2am. Low around 24. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

New Year's Day : A chance of snow showers, mainly before 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 30. West wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Thursday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday : A chance of snow, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night : Snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday : Rain and snow likely before 1pm, then rain likely between 1pm and 2pm, then rain and snow likely after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Rain and snow likely, becoming all snow after 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

