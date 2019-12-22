5-Day Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Five-Day Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

5-DAY FORECAST

Tuesday : Patchy blowing snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Northwest wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

: Patchy blowing snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Northwest wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Christmas Eve : Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

: Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph. Christmas Day : Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Wednesday Night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -2. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

: Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -2. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Thursday : Sunny, with a high near 19. North wind 8 to 10 mph.

: Sunny, with a high near 19. North wind 8 to 10 mph. Thursday Night : Mostly clear, with a low around 3. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

: Mostly clear, with a low around 3. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Friday : A chance of snow showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

: A chance of snow showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Friday Night: Snow likely before 1am, then a chance of snow showers after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: A slight chance of snow showers before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

