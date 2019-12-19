5-Day Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Five-Day Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

5-DAY FORECAST

Thursday : A slight chance of snow showers between 10am and 4pm. Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 10. Wind chill values as low as -12. West wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -12. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph.

Friday : Partly sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as -7. Northwest wind around 11 mph.

Friday Night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -2. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Northwest wind around 6 mph.

Saturday Night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Light and variable wind.

Sunday : A chance of snow showers, mainly after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night : A chance of snow showers, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday : Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

