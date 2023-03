5 Class Basketball Proposal for 2023-25

Here are the 5 Class Basketball Classification drafts approved today by the Classification Committee with representatives from the Basketball Tournament Site Chairs.

This approved draft includes placing schools down one classification if they have a 5 year (4 season) win percentage less than 25%. This separates boys and girls classification.

Class AA would be a statewide division under this draft.

Boys

Class AA (825 +) Member School Name Enroll Class 1 Lewiston High School 1,505 AA 2 Thornton Academy 1,345 AA 3 Portland High School 1,105 AA 4 Bangor High School 1,102 AA 5 Sanford High School 1,090 AA 6 Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School 1,055 AA 7 Bonny Eagle High School 1,025 AA 8 South Portland High School 991 AA 9 Edward Little High School 972 AA 10 Windham High School 929 AA 11 Deering High School 918 AA 12 Scarborough High School 913 AA 13 Gorham High School 835 AA 14 Cheverus High School 364 AA

Class A 585-824

North

Member School Name Enroll Class Region 1 Hampden Academy 810 A North 2 Brunswick High School 741 A North 3 Messalonskee High School 738 A North 4 Mt. Ararat High School 718 A North 5 Skowhegan Area High School 707 A North 6 Brewer High School 703 A North 7 Mt. Blue High School 695 A North 8 Camden Hills Regional High School 694 A North 9 Nokomis Regional High School 631 A North 10 Cony High School 630 A North 11 Lawrence High School 587 A North

Class A South

Member School Name Enroll Class Region 1 Noble High School 977 A South 2 Massabesic High School 885 A South 3 Biddeford High School 738 A South 4 Kennebunk High School 730 A South 5 Marshwood High School^ 702 A South 6 Westbrook High School 695 A South 7 Falmouth High School 672 A South 8 Gray-New Gloucester High School 606 A South 9 Greely High School 603 A South 10 Freeport High School 603 A South 11 Fryeburg Academy 587 A South

Class B 315-584

North

Member School Name Enroll Class Region 1 Hermon High School 567 B North 2 Medomak Valley High School 542 B North 3 Ellsworth High School 527 B North 4 Old Town High School 517 B North 5 Oceanside High School 513 B North 6 Mount Desert Island High School 493 B North 7 Caribou High School 445 B North 8 Presque Isle High School 440 B North 9 Winslow High School 381 B North 10 Orono High School 374 B North 11 Bucksport High School 365 B North 12 Maine Central Institute 355 B North 13 Houlton High School 331 B North 14 Foxcroft Academy 322 B North 15 Washington Academy 317 B North

South

Member School Name Enroll Class Region 1 Gardiner Area High School 618 A South 2 Morse High School 598 A South 3 Lincoln Academy 573 B South 4 Leavitt Area High School 572 B South 5 Cape Elizabeth High School 539 B South 6 Lake Region High School 530 B South 7 Yarmouth High School 528 B South 8 York High School 523 B South 9 Poland Regional High School 485 B South 10 Wells High School 411 B South 11 Oak Hill High School 397 B South 12 Spruce Mountain High School 380 B South 13 Mountain Valley High School 380 B South 14 Maranacook Community High School 360 B South 15 Lisbon High School 343 B South

Class C 130-314

North

Member School Name Enroll Class Region 1 John Bapst Memorial High School 535 B North 3 George Stevens Academy 307 C North 4 Mount View High School 303 C North 5 Central High School 302 C North 6 Mattanawcook Academy 296 C North 7 Dexter Regional High School 272 C North 8 Calais Middle/High School 267 C North 9 Sumner Memorial High School 249 C North 10 Fort Kent Community High School 239 C North 11 Narraguagus High School 194 C North 12 Penquis Valley High School 184 C North 13 Machias Memorial High School 166 C North 14 Piscataquis Community High School 157 C North 15 Fort Fairfield Middle/High School 142 C North 16 Woodland Jr./Sr. High School 137 C North 17 Hodgdon High School 137 C North 18 Madawaska Middle/High School 134 C North 19 Penobscot Valley High School 131 C North

South

Member School Name Enroll Class Region 1 Erskine Academy 514 B South 2 Waterville Senior High School 485 B South 3 Belfast Area High School 443 B North 4 Sacopee Valley High School 311 C South 5 Traip (Robert W.) Academy 269 C South 6 Waynflete School 267 C South 7 Hall-Dale Middle/High School 263 C South 8 Winthrop High School 221 C South 9 Kents Hill School 216 C South 10 Dirigo High School 203 C South 11 Mt. Abram High School 203 C South 12 Old Orchard Beach High School 193 C South 13 Monmouth Academy 188 C South 14 Madison Area Memorial High School 183 C South 15 Carrabec High School 176 C South 16 Boothbay Region High School 170 C South 17 North Yarmouth Academy 162 C South 18 Searsport District High School 141 C South 19 Richmond Middle/High School 139 C South

Class D 0-129

North

Member School Name Enroll Class Region 1 Stearns High School 123 D North 2 Central Aroostook Jr/Sr High School 117 D North 3 Lee Academy 114 D North 4 Southern Aroostook Community School 107 D North 5 Schenck High School 105 D North 6 Deer Isle-Stonington Jr./Sr. High School 89 D North 7 Washburn District High School 89 D North 8 Katahdin Middle/High School 88 D North 9 Bangor Christian Schools 87 D North 10 Shead High School 77 D North 11 Wisdom Middle/High School 72 D North 12 Easton Junior/Senior High School 68 D North 13 Ashland District School 66 D North 14 Jonesport-Beals High School 64 D North 15 Van Buren District Secondary School 64 D North 16 East Grand School 36 D North

South

Member School Name Enroll Class Region 1 Telstar Regional High School 179 C South 2 Buckfield Jr/Sr High School 150 C South 3 Wiscasset High School 148 C South 4 St. Dominic Academy 127 D South 5 Temple Academy 64 D South 6 Greenville High School 58 D South 7 Rangeley Lakes Regional School 58 D South 8 Valley High School 56 D South 9 Pine Tree Academy 54 D South 10 Forest Hills Consolidated School 46 D South 11 Vinalhaven Schools 41 D South 12 Seacoast Christian School 38 D South 13 Greater Portland Christian School 34 D South 14 Islesboro Central School 28 D South 15 North Haven Community School 15 D South

Girls

Class AA (825 +) Member School Name Enroll Class 1 Lewiston High School 1,505 AA 2 Thornton Academy 1,345 AA 3 Portland High School 1,105 AA 4 Bangor High School 1,102 AA 5 Sanford High School 1,090 AA 6 Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School 1,055 AA 7 Bonny Eagle High School 1,025 AA 8 South Portland High School 991 AA 9 Noble High School 977 AA 10 Edward Little High School 972 AA 11 Windham High School 929 AA 12 Scarborough High School 913 AA 13 Massabesic High School 885 AA 14 Gorham High School 835 AA 15 Cheverus High School 364 AA

Class A 585-824

North

Member School Name Enroll Class Region 1 Hampden Academy 810 A North 2 Brunswick High School 741 A North 3 Messalonskee High School 738 A North 4 Mt. Ararat High School 718 A North 5 Skowhegan Area High School 707 A North 6 Brewer High School 703 A North 7 Mt. Blue High School 695 A North 8 Camden Hills Regional High School 694 A North 9 Nokomis Regional High School 631 A North 10 Cony High School 630 A North 11 Lawrence High School 587 A North

South

Member School Name Enroll Class Region 1 Deering High School^ 918 AA South 2 Biddeford High School 738 A South 3 Kennebunk High School 730 A South 4 Marshwood High School^ 702 A South 5 Westbrook High School 695 A South 6 Falmouth High School 672 A South 7 Gardiner High School 618 A South 8 Gray-New Gloucester High School 606 A South 9 Greely High School 603 A South 10 Freeport High School 603 A South 11 Fryeburg Academy 587 A South

Class B 315-584

North

Member School Name Enroll Class Region 1 Hermon High School 567 B North 2 Medomak Valley High School 542 B North 3 Ellsworth High School 527 B North 4 Old Town High School 517 B North 5 Oceanside High School 513 B North 6 Mount Desert Island High School 493 B North 7 Caribou High School 445 B North 8 Presque Isle High School 440 B North 9 Winslow High School 381 B North 10 Orono High School 374 B North 11 Maine Central Institute 355 B North 12 Houlton High School 331 B North 13 Foxcroft Academy 322 B North 14 Washington Academy 317 B North

South

Member School Name Enroll Class Region 1 Biddeford High School 738 A South 2 Morse High School 598 A South 3 Lincoln Academy 573 B South 4 Leavitt Area High School 572 B South 5 Cape Elizabeth High School 539 B South 6 Lake Region High School 530 B South 7 Yarmouth High School 528 B South 8 York High School 523 B South 9 Erskine Academy 514 B South 10 Wells High School 411 B South 11 Oak Hill High School 397 B South 12 Spruce Mountain High School 380 B South 13 Mountain Valley High School 380 B South 14 Maranacook Community High School 360 B South 15 Lisbon High School 343 B South 16 Sacopee Valley High School 311 B South

Class C 130-314

North

Member School Name Enroll Class Region 1 John Bapst Memorial High School 535 B North 2 Orono High School 374 B North 3 Bucksport High School 365 B North 4 Houlton High School 331 C North 5 Foxcroft Academy 322 C North 6 Washington Academy 317 C North 7 George Stevens Academy 307 C North 8 Mount View High School 303 C North 9 Central High School 302 C North 10 Mattanawcook Academy 296 C North 11 Dexter Regional High School 272 C North 12 Calais Middle/High School 267 C North 13 Sumner Memorial High School 249 C North 14 Fort Kent Community High School 239 C North 15 Narraguagus High School 194 C North 16 Penquis Valley High School 184 C North 17 Machias Memorial High School 166 C North 18 Piscataquis Community High School 157 C North 19 Fort Fairfield Middle/High School 142 C North 20 Woodland Jr./Sr. High School 137 C North 21 Hodgdon High School 137 C North 22 Madawaska Middle/High School 134 C North 23 Penobscot Valley High School 131 C North

South

Member School Name Enroll Class Region 1 Leavitt Area High School 572 B South 2 Poland Regional High School 485 B South 3 Belfast Area High School 443 B South 4 Sacopee Valley High School 311 C South 5 Traip (Robert W.) Academy 269 C South 6 Hall-Dale Middle/High School 263 C South 7 Winthrop High School 221 C South 8 Kents Hill School 216 C South 9 Dirigo High School 203 C South 10 Mt. Abram High School 203 C South 11 Old Orchard Beach High School 193 C South 12 Monmouth Academy 188 C South 13 Madison Area Memorial High School 183 C South 14 Carrabec High School 176 C South 15 Boothbay Region High School 170 C South 16 North Yarmouth Academy 162 C South 17 Buckfield Jr/Sr High School 150 C South 18 Searsport District High School 141 C South 19 Richmond Middle/High School 139 C South

Class D 0-129

North

1 Stearns High School 123 D North 2 Central Aroostook Jr/Sr High School 117 D North 3 Lee Academy 114 D North 4 Southern Aroostook Community School 107 D North 5 Schenck High School 105 D North 6 Deer Isle-Stonington Jr./Sr. High School 89 D North 7 Washburn District High School 89 D North 8 Katahdin Middle/High School 88 D North 9 Bangor Christian Schools 87 D North 10 Shead High School 77 D North 11 Wisdom Middle/High School 72 D North 12 Easton Junior/Senior High School 68 D North 13 Ashland District School 66 D North 14 Jonesport-Beals High School 64 D North 15 Van Buren District Secondary School 64 D North 16 East Grand School 36 D North

South