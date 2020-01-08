$5.3M To Boost Opioid Treatment in Maine for New Mothers

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine will receive federal funding for a program to help new mothers and pregnant women with an opioid use disorder get treatment.

Officials say that the $5.3 million will boost the states ability to provide compassionate and effective support to mothers who struggle with opioids.

The Portland Press Herald reports that 10 states have been selected by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to create the Maternal Opioid Misuse model for Medicaid patients.

The funding is intended to increase access to treatment for women who have an opioid use disorder.